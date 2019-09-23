NEMO assists Caye Caulker fire victims

A tragic fire in Caye Caulker Village during the first hours of Saturday, September 21st, left 10 families homeless and one man dead. The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) has activated the Community Disaster Response Team (CDRT) and aided the victims with humanitarian aid.

The help, consisting of basic items such as food packs, cooking equipment, and hygienic kits among others, were transported to Caye Caulker on Sunday, September 22nd via a Belize Defense Force airplane. Later in the day, mattresses were transported from NEMO's branch in San Pedro Town with the assistance of San Pedro Fire Department, Customs and the Belize Coast Guard.

The Caye Caulker Village Council Hall served as the disaster relief center, where the aid was distributed among the fire victims. Present at the handing over of the items were Area Representative Honourable Manuel Heredia Jr. , Caye Caulker Chairlady Seleny Villanueva-Pott, Vanessa Parham of NEMO's San Pedro Branch and members of the CDRT.

Additionally, the fire victims are expected to receive assistance from Department of Human Development with allocation of housing for two months, food baskets, along with some monetary assistance as well.

In San Pedro, ongoing efforts have been collecting additional aid for the victims. Some of the items that can be taken to Hope Haven on Lion Street across from John Greif II Municipal Airport are: Non-perishable food, clothing, and household items. The delivery of these items has been planned for Tuesday, September 24th.

