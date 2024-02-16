Island resident Jose Adalberto Ventura found dead; no foul play suspected

On Wednesday, February 14th, the lifeless body of a male person was found floating in the sea south of San Pedro Town. The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Jose Adalberto Ventura of the San Pablo Subdivision. The unfortunate incident labeled by police as sudden death is being investigated as ‘An Apparent Drowning’ as no foul play is suspected.

According to the police report, around 6PM the passersby noticed a motionless body floating in the sea, trapped around a wall of rocks. The San Pedro Police Station was notified, and officers were deployed to a beachfront area, where they observed and retrieved the motionless body floating face down in the water. Police say it was a Hispanic male dressed in an orange button t-shirt, light green short pants, and black and blue water shoes. The report noted minor scratches to the face and hands. These minor injuries are believed to be from a possible fall on a wall of rocks in the beachfront area. According to those who knew Ventura, they told police that he was a heavy drinker.

Ventura’s lifeless body was transported to the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body has been transported to the morgue, awaiting a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS