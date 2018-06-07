June Special: BOGO on Iguana Juan’s Comedy Night tickets

Iguana Juan’s Restaurant and Bar is kicking off their summer comedy line up with a sizzling special: buy a ticket to the June 9th show starring Atlanta-based comic Mark Evans and receive a free ticket to the June 13th show with Jon Champion.

Mark Evans brings his southern charm and keen wit to the stage on June 9th. Evan’s comedy is smart, to the point and cutting-edge clean, and his Southern Not Stupid show has taken audiences by storm on land and by sea. Mark began his comedy career in 1993, and since then, he has headlined comedy clubs, colleges, cruise ships, casinos, corporate events, international resorts and cruise ships.

Jon Champion, who began his comedy career at the legendary Goodnight’s Comedy Club in Raleigh, NC, will take the stage on June 13th. Jon has been seen at the Comic Strip Live and The Village Lantern in NYC, and he starred in the movie Bless Your Heart, available on Amazon.

Both shows start at 8pm and tickets are on sale now online or at Iguana Juan’s. Dinner will be served prior the show, and reservations can be made with the ticket purchase. Appetizers, desserts and full bar will be available during the show.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-show-starring-mark-evans-tickets-45554262024

Opening earlier this year, Iguana Juan’s specializes in bringing stand up comedy and other unique events to the island. Their menu blends American and Central American favorites, with an emphasis on fresh and house made ingredients.

Check their Facebook page for other comedy shows, as well as details on upcoming summer events, such as Friday night Burgers, Beers and Beats featuring live music and the monthly Saturday morning Reggae Brunch.

