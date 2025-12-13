Houston Artists Bring Fresh Colour and Culture to San Pedro

Houston, Texas-based artists Alex Roman Jr. (donkeeboy), his mother Sylvia Roman (donkeemom), and a team of talented artists and photographers returned to San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, to paint a new collection of vibrant murals. The pieces, depicting culture, wildlife, flora, and themes of empowerment, form part of Free Walls, a project that promotes self-expression and the perseverance needed to achieve one’s goals.

The group was on the island from December 3rd to 6th. Roman told The Sun that the Free Walls initiative is spearheaded by himself, fellow artists Carlos Buentello, and John Barnett. This year’s visiting team also included artists and companions David Maldonado, Aaliyah Garza, Mary Garza, Gaudy Buentello, Kim Guel, Stephanie Tunchez, Des Mendoza, Floyd Mendoza, Gabriel Escobedo, Gajan Balan, Daniel Reyes, and Daniel Reyes Jr. Roman said the project is a pro-artist movement aimed at beautifying public spaces while uplifting creators. “When an artist hears the name Free Walls, to them it means they can do whatever they want on a wall, promoting self-expression,” he said. “Belize is a special place because this is our first international project for Free Walls, and philanthropy is at our core.”

During their visit, the artists completed murals at Hope Haven, the Brighter Tomorrow Pre-School, the Phoenix Hotel, and along Barrier Reef Drive, where some existing artworks were also refreshed.

Roman, his mother, and artist Gabriel Escobedo painted new murals at the entrance of Barrier Reef Drive next to the Holiday Hotel, replacing earlier pieces featuring Belize’s cultural ambassador, the late Andy Palacio, the national bird, the Keel-billed Toucan, and Ixchel, the Maya goddess of the moon, love, medicine, and textile arts. Sylvia’s contribution depicts an Indigenous woman, continuing her signature focus on strong female figures, as seen in her first San Pedro mural on Seagrape Drive, which features the late Texan star Selena. Roman created a tropical piece highlighting the Kriol language and his affection for Belize, and refreshed one of the street’s most iconic murals, the heart with the words “Will you marry me?”

At The Phoenix Hotel, artist Floyd Mendoza showcased his talent with a mural that connects the sea, the local fishing community, and Belize’s rich flora and wildlife.

At the Brighter Tomorrow Pre-School, artist David Maldonado completed a sunrise-themed mural featuring orchids and other tropical plants, including hibiscus.

At Hope Haven, 16-year-old artist Aaliyah Garza created an impressive mural of a jaguar and a young girl. She described the piece as a symbol of strength and inspiration for young girls. Garza, a former student of Roman, said her artwork aims to motivate young girls to follow their passions and believe that anything is possible.

This year’s team also included a camera crew led by Gajan Balan, who is producing a documentary about the Free Walls projects. On the final day of their visit, Daniel Reyes, whose family owns Taqueria del Sol in Houston, treated the children and volunteers at Hope Haven to Mexican-style tacos.

The Houston artists’ contributions to San Pedro began in November 2021, when Alex, Sylvia, and other family members visited the island at the invitation of philanthropists Kelly McDermott Kanabar and Mukul Kanabar. Their first murals included portraits of Selena and the American rapper and actor Tupac (2Pac), rendered in a Picasso-style.