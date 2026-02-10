Central Park hosts another colorful Art in the Park

As 2026 rolled into its second month, the first Art in the Park event of the year was held at Central Park in downtown San Pedro on February 6th and 7th. The event brought together local artisans and artists who displayed their work to the public and potential customers.

The event is supported and organized by the San Pedro Town Council. Councillor Marina Kay said the activity provides another opportunity for the island’s artists to showcase their work to potential buyers. She added that it also helps new artists gain exposure and promote their services. “It is, again, a great opportunity for them to network with one another and attract potential customers,” she said.

The artwork on display showcased the island’s natural beauty, wildlife, and heritage. Several paintings depicted San Pedro residents and the early days of the town, when it was still a small fishing village. Other pieces featured vibrant marine life, tropical scenery, and well-known places of interest. Additional artwork celebrated Belize’s wildlife and flora, while some focused on Maya culture, which is part of the country’s rich heritage.

Several visitors showed interest in the paintings and artisan items at the park. One artist told The Sun that his jaguar-themed works sell quickly. “I create all kinds of art and enjoy depicting our island’s nature, wildlife, and culture,” he said. He also praised the San Pedro Town Council for supporting events that highlight local talent.

The activity is expected to continue over the coming months. Organizers confirmed that Art in the Park will continue to be held regularly at Central Park, providing a vibrant platform for island artists. They reiterated that the event is an opportunity to connect with residents and visitors and to showcase the talent and creativity of San Pedro’s artists.