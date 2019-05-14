Wyndham Debuts Trademark Collection in Latin America with Opening of Costa Blu Beach Resort

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 9, 2019 ‒ Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries, today announced the arrival of its Trademark Collection® by Wyndham soft-brand to Latin America and the Caribbean with the addition of the Costa Blu Beach Resort in Belize.

Located seven miles north of San Pedro Town on the scenic Ambergris Caye, the exclusive, 38-suite, adults-only beach-front resort is located in one of the region’s most sought after vacation destinations and is just offshore of the Belize Barrier Reef, the second largest barrier reef in the world and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The resort is owned by Sandy Point Group and will be managed by Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, making it the company’s 26th managed property in the region.

Said Alejandro Moreno, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts president and general manager for Latin America and the Caribbean: "With nonstop flights from 17 cities in seven countries, on seven international airlines, getting to Belize has never been easier. What’s more, the latest numbers released by Belize Tourism Board, show that the revenue generated in the accommodations sector has increased every year over the past seven years. Given the wealth of opportunity, we’re thrilled to be opening our first managed Trademark in a place that’s not only beautiful but also growing in demand.”

With more than 100 hotels globally, Trademark Collection by Wyndham is a soft-branded, independently-minded collection of upper-midscale and above properties. Just as no two travelers are alike – every Trademark hotel is distinctive, taking on the character of the place in which they’re built. Among just some of the notable hotels in the collection are The INFINITY Hotel & Conference Center in Munich, Germany, the HYPERION Hotel Basel in Basel, Switzerland, as well as notable American locations like the Galt House Hotel in Louisville, Ky., Ravel Hotel in Long Island City, N.Y., and the Zermatt Utah Resort & Spa in Midway, Utah.

Costa Blu Beach Resort, a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel, is adults-only and offers guests a unique experience where tranquility, relaxation and leisure are the main attractions. Resort amenities include an on-site restaurant, seaside beach bar, outdoor pool, spa services and complimentary paddleboards and kayaks for a quick ride to explore the natural wonder of Ambergris Caye. Featuring large private balconies that overlook the Caribbean Sea, all suites come fully equipped with a kitchenette, mini refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, 40″ flat screen cable TV and Wi-Fi, among other amenities.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to bring an internationally recognized brand to Belize and the region.” said Mary Dahlquist, chief operations officer of Sandy Point Group. “With their tremendous global footprint, award-winning rewards program and extensive hotel and resort management experience, we’re confident that partnering with a world-class organization like Wyndham will not only elevate Costa Blu Beach Resort but also help us drive increased exposure to travelers around the world.”

All Trademark hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world’s most generous rewards program with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide-range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Trademark Collection by Wyndham

Each of Trademark Collection by Wyndham’s upper-midscale-and-above hotels around the world – from Germany and Switzerland to New York and Florida – boast three common attributes: character, charm, and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark is the first soft-brand geared to three- and four-star hotel owners passionate about upholding their hotels’ independent spirit and designed for everyday travelers seeking distinctive, attainable accommodations in sought-after destinations. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company, with approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 812,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel Inn & Suites®, La Quinta®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection®, and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services, with more than 400 properties under management. The Company’s award-winning Wyndham Rewards® loyalty program offers over 75 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

About Sandy Point Group

The Sandy Point group of companies in Belize, Central America, is the best choice for amazing real estate ownership opportunities. Boasting the largest group of successful and beautiful resort projects on Ambergris Caye, Belize (named a Top Island Destination multiple years in a row), the Sandy Point group of companies provides clients with expert in-house services of real estate sales, property management and real estate commercial development. Visit sandypointresorts.com to find more information about the award-winning Sandy Point Resorts.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS