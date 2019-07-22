Government of Belize and The European Union Signs Financing Agreement of BZ 31. 96 Million Grant Funding for the Energy Sector

The Prime Minister Hon. Dean Barrow and Her Excellency Malgorzata Wasilewska, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Belize, signed a Financing Agreement for a total of BZD $31.96M / Euro $14M for the energy sector. The signing ceremony was held today, 22 July 2019 in the Office of Prime Minister at the Laing Building, Belize City.

Funding for the energy sector is allocated under the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) to assist in the social and economic development of Belize. The proposed project is in line with Belize’s Growth and Sustainable Development Strategy (GSDS) and will assist in achieving the country’s commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals and the implementation of a "Sustainable Energy Roadmap of Belize".

The project aims to:

I. Provide solar energy mini grids and stand-alone systems for rural communities and individual households in Belize which are not yet connected to the national electricity land grid.

II. Improve capacities and awareness of energy efficiency measures by public and private sector.

III. Improve sector governance through strategic energy planning and modelling.

Financing agreements were also signed for the Health and Public Finance Management sectors under the 11th EDF on 13th March 2018. The Energy Sector Financing Agreement completes grant funds under the 11th EDF.

The collaboration between the European Union and the Government of Belize has contributed, and continues to support the sustainable development of Belize.

