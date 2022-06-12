Training Session for Coconut Farmers in Good Manufacturing Practices

The Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise in collaboration with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID) is hosted a five-day training session for coconut farmers at Central Farm in the Cayo District. The series of training sessions are the result of the Bilateral Technical and Scientific Cooperation Project agreement between the governments of Belize and Mexico.

The objective of the training is to strengthen the coconut value chain through the application of good manufacturing practices and improvements in sanitary quality and reduction of polluting factors. The training comprises both theoretical and practical methods of good manufacturing that will allow producers to obtain safe, quality products by reducing contamination throughout processing.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.