Ministry of Agriculture, BAHA and OIRSA Sign MOU to Strengthen Quarantine Inspection Service

The general objective of the MOU is to cooperate and collaborate in efforts to strengthen the quarantine inspection service provided by BAHA at the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA) with the use of non-intrusive quarantine inspections. These include:

1.) installation of two X-ray machines at the arrival lounge of the PGIA airport to conduct the inspections of all arrival baggage; and

2.) installation of canine units to conduct the inspections.