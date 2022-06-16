Home » Government » Ministry of Agriculture, BAHA and OIRSA Sign MOU to Strengthen Quarantine Inspection Service

Ministry of Agriculture, BAHA and OIRSA Sign MOU to Strengthen Quarantine Inspection Service

Thursday, June 16th, 2022


A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed on June 13, 2022, between the Ministry of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise, the Belize Agricultural Health Authority (BAHA) and the International Regional Organization for Plant and Animal Health (OIRSA).
The general objective of the MOU is to cooperate and collaborate in efforts to strengthen the quarantine inspection service provided by BAHA at the Philip S.W. Goldson International Airport (PGIA) with the use of non-intrusive quarantine inspections. These include:
1.) installation of two X-ray machines at the arrival lounge of the PGIA airport to conduct the inspections of all arrival baggage; and
2.) installation of canine units to conduct the inspections.
The importance of this service is to prevent the introduction of pests and diseases to Belize. The areas of cooperation covered by the agreement include management of the non-intrusive quarantine inspection system, data collection and management as well as capacity building.
The agreement was signed by Hon. José Abelardo Mai, Minister of Agriculture, Food Security and Enterprise; Mrs. Zoe Roberson Zetina, BAHA Managing Director; and Mr. Efraín Medina Guerra, OIRSA legal representative.

 

