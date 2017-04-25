GOB launches new training program to deter child abuse

A nationwide program to better train persons that work with children was launched on Tuesday, April 4th. Titled ‘Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse,’ the program aims at reducing future incidents of child abuse and is being implemented by the Ministry of Human Development, Social Transformation and Poverty Alleviation in collaboration with the National Committee for Families and Children and the Ministry of Education.

Training workshops have already taken place in Belize City, and various primary and secondary school personnel were involved. The program expects that all those who take the training will learn how to appropriately respond to suspected cases of child abuse. Credits for participation are given to teachers taking the five-hour program, which are recognized by the Teacher Education and Development Services.

The program is yet to reach the educational institutions of San Pedro Town, but they are looking forward to the opportunity. A few educators from the primary and secondary levels of island schools see the initiative as a positive one, since many abuse cases go under the radar. Principals from the major schools on the island also welcome the new program and they look forward to their teachers taking full advantage of it.

The program will also conduct workshops and presentations for personnel from Health, Labour, Police and residential care operators. At the same time, there is a plan to develop resources such as trainer’s guides, handbooks, and participants’ workbooks as well.

No date has been set as yet for the training to take place on Ambergris Caye. To learn more about the program contact the Ministry of Human Development at 822-2246 or via email to senior.secretary@humandev.gov.bz.

In San Pedro Town, the local Human Development office can be reach at 206-2645.

