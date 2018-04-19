Belize joins the IWF reporting solution for child sexual abuse imagery online

In an effort to combat online sexual abuse imagery, Belize has joined the Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) as of Thursday, April 13th. Belize is the 20th Commonwealth country to launch an IWF Portal. By adopting a technical reporting solution for online child sexual abuse imagery, Belizeans will be able to report suspected illegal content anonymously to the IWF which is one of the world’s leading hotlines.

During the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police event in 2016, IWF Portals were launched in six other Caribbean Commonwealth territories. That is when the Belize Police Department and IWF first began discussing the initiative for Belize. Manager of the Police Internet Technology Unit (PITU), Mr. Mario Alcoser, spoke on behalf of the Belize Police Commissioner, “The Reporting Portal provides another approach led by PITU towards the fight against online predators who prey on the most vulnerable and the future of our country. The Belize Police Department has collaborated with the IWF to open this Portal, so that everyone can access, and henceforth, report online sexual abuse of children. A country can be assessed on how it protects its children, and we believe we are on the right track.”

By adopting an IWF Reporting Portal, Belize joins a host of others countries in showing their commitment to work ‘Towards a common future’, which is the theme of this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit (April 16-20). This Reporting Portal supports the country’s determination to tackle child sexual abuse imagery online. A simple, web-based forum, the Reporting Portal is a safe and anonymous way for citizens to send suspected online reports of child sexual abuse material directly to the IWF expert analysts, who then assess the reports and if applicable, have the content removed.

“Our aim is to prevent the victims of child sexual abuse from being victimized all over the world, as offenders view and share the disturbing images of their abuse over and over again. It takes a global effort to make this happen, and we’re very grateful to Belize for implementing the Reporting Portal to help protect children. We’re also thrilled to be working with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). We know that we can achieve more together through international partnerships,” said Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire and CEO of the IWF, Susie Hargreaves.

During the summit, several countries sought ways to build on the strengths of the Commonwealth, to ensure the organization is responsive to global challenges and delivers a more prosperous, secure, sustainable and fair future for all its citizens, particularly young people. The Reporting Portals of the IWF are also driven by these goals, offering all citizens around the world a secure place to report online child sexual abuse imagery, making the internet a safer place for everyone.

The IWF works globally to stop child sexual abuse imagery on the internet. If you ever stumble across a sexual image or video of someone you think is under 18, please report to the IWF. To access the new Portal and report child sexual abuse imagery online, go to http://report.iwf.org.uk/bz or http://report.iwf.org.uk/bz_es. To read more about the IWF Reporting Portals, visit https://www.iwf.org.uk/what-we-do/how-we-assess-and-remove-content/our-international-reporting-portals. Organisations wishing to find out more about joining IWF as a Member, can read more at www.iwf.org.uk/become-a-member.

