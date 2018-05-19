SPTC celebrates island teachers and nurses

To honor Teacher and Nurses week, a dinner was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town on Thursday, May 16th. The event was hosted by The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) and saw the attendance of teachers and nurses from across the island enjoying a fun-filled night.

Before protocol was established, attendees enjoyed refreshments as they socialized with their colleagues to the delightful sounds of San Pedro’s Rompe Raja. At 8PM, the event officially began with the singing of the National Anthem, followed by a short invocation. Master of Ceremonies Eiden Salazar Jr. welcomed everyone in attendance before inviting Mayor Daniel Guerrero to deliver the official welcome address. “I want to thank all the teachers and nurses that spend so much time taking care of the residents of this island, without your dedication and hard work, our island wouldn’t be the same,” said Mayor Guerrero. Area Representative and Minister of Tourism, Culture and Civil Aviation, Honorable Manuel Heredia Jr. also shared a few words. “Teacher and nurses play an important role in our society. That’s the reason we organize this event to show some appreciation for your hard work.” Deputy Mayor Ruben Gonzalez then delivered the closing remarks, thanking the teachers and nurses for their contribution to society and inviting them to enjoy the special show prepared for them.

After the formalities, Rompe Raja began blasting out their well-known tracks and the crowd hit the floor to show off their dancing skills. Throughout the night, Salazar along with Miss San Pedro Virginia Vasquez, called out raffle ticket numbers. Lucky winners raked in fabulous prizes such as: overnight stays at Costa Blu Resort, tablets, round-trip tickets via Tropic Air, gift shop certificates and even cash. Teachers also had a blast competing for more prizes with games like musical chairs, gauze-wrapping races and even a trivia competition to test their general knowledge.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in thanking all teachers, nurses, and doctors of La Isla Bonita, and we commend the SPTC for hosting another great evening for them!

