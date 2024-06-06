Thursday, June 6, 2024
SPTC celebrates island educators and medical professionals

On Saturday, June 1st, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) honored the teachers, nurses, and doctors of Ambergris Caye at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium. This annual celebration recognizes the island’s dedicated professionals in the education and medical fields. This year, the event embraced the 1980s decade with a themed party, celebrating the vibe of the rocking era.

After formalities, the evening transformed into a grand celebration. The SPTC staff, with their warm hospitality, catered to guests’ every need. The night was filled with laughter and excitement as the teachers showcased their talents in a karaoke contest, singing their favorite theme songs and a dancing contest, displaying their fancy footwork. The event also featured a music and chair game and raffles, with eight two-hundred-and-fifty-dollar cash prizes generously donated by the area representative, Honorable Andre Perez. The night concluded with a lively dance session, with teachers and nurses grooving to an eclectic mix of sounds and iconic music by DJ Debbie.
A highlight of the night was when teachers with twenty-five years of service were awarded plaques. These educators included Helen Ram, Paul Kelly, Antonio Aragon, Patricia Lopez, Elizabeth Sansores, and Lizette James. Additionally, Olivia Tasher, principal of the Holy Cross Primary School, retiring after 43 years of service, received an appreciation award for her outstanding leadership and dedication to the school and the community.

The SPTC extends its heartfelt appreciation to all the teachers, nurses, and doctors who graced the event with their presence, making it a truly memorable and successful celebration for Ambergris Caye. The San Pedro Sun joins the island community in applauding the dedication and service of educators and health professionals who are the pillars of San Pedro; we are truly grateful for your contributions.

**Photos courtesy of San Pedro Town Council

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize

For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

