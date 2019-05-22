Island Teachers and Nurses honored and celebrated

To celebrate Teachers and Nurses Week 2019, a party was held at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium in San Pedro Town on Thursday, May 16th. The yearly event is hosted by The San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) along with Area Representative and Minister of Tourism and Civic Aviation Hon Manuel Heredia Jr and shows appreciation for all teachers and nurses who do an excellent job on the island. The party saw the attendance of health and education professionals from across the island enjoying a fun-filled night.

Mistress and Master of Ceremony Miss San Pedro 2018-2019 Chelsea Munoz and Philip Ramsey welcomed everyone to the event, then invited Mayor Daniel Guerrero to share a few words. “This event is just a way to say thank you to all our teachers and nurses for the great work they do on our island. Teachers are the ones who help us in shaping our generation to become better citizens and our nurses take good care of us when we are sick or have an emergency,” he said. Area Representative for Belize Rural South and Minister of Tourism and Civic Aviation Manuel Heredia Jr, also commended the teachers and nurses present and asked them to continue the great work. Deputy Mayor Ruben Gonzalez delivered the closing remarks. Throughout the night, attendees enjoyed delicious refreshments as they socialized with their colleagues.

Occasionally, Ramsey along with Munoz would call out raffle ticket numbers. Lucky winners raked in fabulous prizes such as toasters, blenders, wine bottles and even a brand new washing machine. Teachers and nurses also had a blast competing for more prizes, with games like musical chairs, Baby Shark Dance Competition and The Price is Right, among others. Thereafter, San Pedro’s all-time favorite Rompe Raja began blasting out their well-known tracks, and the crowd hit the floor to show off their dancing skills.

The San Pedro Sun joins the community in thanking all teachers and nurses of Ambergris Caye for their great work on the island. We also commend the SPTC and Hon. Heredia for hosting another great event for them!

