San Pedro Lobster Festival 2018 activities announced

As the San Pedro Annual Lobster Fest 2018 Extravaganza draws near, the week-long activities have been announced. The fun begins on Friday, June 15th and will culminate with a grand block party on Friday, June 23th at the Central Park. With just a few days left before the grand opening date, organizers are busy at work, making final touches for this year’s much anticipated 2018 Lobster Fest.

One of the most popular activities is the Lobster Crawl, in which crawlers are invited to visit the participating establishments and get their Lobster Fest Passport stamped. As usual, each stamp will earn you a chance to win the grand raffle prize consisting of the ultimate vacation package for two to the 2019 Lobster Fest. Passports can be obtained at the participating establishments.

This year’s Lobster Crawl will open at the Amber Bar & Grill on June 15th at 3PM with a variety of entertainment. The celebration will continue on Saturday, June 16th during the day at Pirate’s Not-So-Secret Beach Bar, while Estel’s Dine by the Sea will host the evening events. The party continues on Sunday, June 17that The Dive Bar during the day and at Pirates Treasure Restaurant and Bar during the night. On Monday, June 18th, the Lobster Crawl will be at Stella’s Sunset during the day, while at night, the crawl continues at Crazy Canucks. On Tuesday, June 19th, everyone is invited to Mesa Café during the day and Pineapple’s Restaurant located at Ramon’s Village Resort at night.

Wednesday, June 20th, the daytime activities will take place at the Belize Chocolate Boutique and at Pedro’s Pizza located at

Pedro’s Inn during the night. 12 Belize Gift Shop will be hosting the crawl during the day on Thursday, June 21st, while the night party will take place at Rain Restaurant and Rooftop Terrace. Palapa Bar & Grill will host the all day party on Friday, June 22nd, while the Truck Stop will take over night festivities.

The Lobster Fest will culminate with a huge block party at the Central Park on Saturday, June 23rd. The block party starts at 5PM, and will feature booths providing a variety of lobster dishes and refreshing cocktails throughout the evening. There will also be musical entertainment and performances from local artists.

The San Pedro Lobster Festival Committee would like to thank everyone who has made this event possible. A HUGE thanks to the sponsors, which include: Victoria House Resort & Spa, Ramon’s Village Resort, Belize Pelican Property, Matachica Resort & Spa and Seaduced by Belize. Be sure to mark your calendars, this is an event you really don’t want to miss!

