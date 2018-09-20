Hope Haven hosts a successful fundraiser in League, Texas USA

To raise funds for San Pedro’s Hope Haven Center, an auction was held in League City, Texas, USA on Saturday, September 15th. The fundraiser was a success and saw the attendance of 100 guests which included Belizean representatives for Hope Haven and friends.

The live auction fundraiser saw beautiful paintings, tasty wines, elegant arts and crafts, famous sports shirts, alluring jewelry, among other interesting items up for bid. The fundraiser also consisted of a silent auction section, where attendees placed their names on the item they wanted. Britney Travis of Hope Haven was thrilled with the turnout of the fundraiser stating, “The fundraiser was a great success, and we are so thankful for those who contributed to helping our community.”

The list of donors from the USA included: Debbie Drury, Floyd Tyrone, Skyler Cornelius, Tracey Girouard, Tami Meyer, Steve Meyer, Sheri Breaux, Cindy Theis, Lorie Warren, Lea Ann Harryman, Cinnamon Scully, Bobby Joe Stampley, Hugh Patton, Opus Bistro, Harold Reese, Joan McKinney and Jackie Powell. The sponsors from Belize included Caye Casa, Sandbar, Wayos, El Fogon, Debbie and Floyd, Marbucks, Melody, Dennis, and Rae.

Hope Haven is San Pedro Town’s first women and children’s home that provides shelter as well as hosts seminars to empower women, children and even men of the island. Throughout the year, the center hosts various fundraisers within San Pedro Town as well as abroad to raise funds for all their programs and operations on the island.

Hope Haven thanks everyone who contributed to the fundraiser and made it another successful one. Special thanks go to Debbie Drury and Floyd Tyrone for hosting the fundraiser at their home in League City, Texas.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS