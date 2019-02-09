Island visitor William McQueen donates to Hope Haven

US-retiree and long-time island visitor William McQueen presented a US$10,000 donation to Hope Haven Center Children’s Shelter located in San Pedro Town. The money donated to Hope Haven will go towards the different programs they currently operate, which include counseling, a literacy program at Holy Cross Anglican School, Colleen’s Kitchen Food Bank, SHINE Girls Group, Women Artisans Project, Preschool ballet and the Kid’s Club.

McQueen told The San Pedro Sun that he has been visiting the island for almost 19 years, and he wanted to give back to the community he loves so much. “I recently inherited some money, so I wanted to give to San Pedro since I have been vacationing here for the past 19 years. I am aware of the great work Hope Haven does in the community, so I decided it would be good to help them,” he said.

Hope Haven is the first children’s shelter on the island providing refuge for abused, neglected or orphaned children. They further offer mental health and education services to the children in their care. Emergency placement and outpatient counseling services are also offered to victims of domestic violence. For more information, you can find them on Facebook or visit their location across from the old Maya Island Air Terminal.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS