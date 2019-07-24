Hope Haven receives $17,250 donation during Grand Caribe’s 3rd Annual International Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament

A total of 17,250 dollars was raised for Hope Haven Shelter during Grand Caribe’s 3rd Annual International Deep-Sea Classic Fishing Tournament, held from Friday, July 19th to Sunday, July 21st. The donation was handed over to Kristina Romero from Hope Haven on Sunday, July 21st during the tournament’s award ceremony.

As a part of the activities hosted during the three-day fishing tournament, Grand Caribe purchases a painting and some prints from marine artist Carey Chen. The painting was auctioned, and Grand Caribe donated the proceeds to Hope Haven. Carey Chen then donated another piece for a silent auction, which was won by Molly Doley and Grand Caribe matched the amount bid. At the end of the tournament, a total of $17,250 was raised for Hope Haven.

Hope Haven is the first children’s shelter on the island providing refuge for abused, neglected, or orphaned children. This donation is gratefully appreciated by Hope Haven who commit to continue their great work on the island of Ambergris Caye. Programs offered by Hope Haven include providing meals twice a week to mothers and children referred to them by Social Services, tuition and school supplies to children through their scholarship program, outreach assistance to victims of domestic violence, parenting skills workshops, and counseling services.

Hope Haven currently has children in their care, and not only do they provide shelter, but also food, clothing, play therapy, education, recreational activities, and spiritual activities. They have a schedule that is followed by the women who take care of them. Children come to the shelter for various reasons, including but not limited to abuse, neglect, and immigration offenses. Their time with Hope Haven varies depending on their case, and the time is usually established by the court. The children are referred to them through the Social Worker with the Department of Human Services.

Hope Haven would like to thank Grand Caribe, Molly Doley, and Carey Chen for their amazing contributions to the community and Hope Haven. Special thank you goes to Tiffany Jones, Amy Leiva and Sean Feinstein for keeping the children of Hope Haven in their hearts. For more information on Hope Haven, you can find them on Facebook or visit them across from the old Maya Island Air Terminal. They can be reached via email at [email protected] or by telephone at 501-226-2333.

Also, for the next few months, Blue Water Grill along with its sister businesses, Red Ginger, The Phoenix Resort and Wine de Vine will be raising money for Hope Haven children’s shelter via their monthly charity guest donations. They will match all contributions. All funds raised will be directed towards the daily operations at Hope Haven – such as utility bills, food, staff salaries, among others. You can donate at any of the sister businesses or visit https://www.bluewatergrillbelize.com/community/ to donate online or for more information about the great work they are doing in the community of San Pedro Town.

