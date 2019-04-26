Hope Haven receives donation; continues work in the community

On, Friday, April 19th, Hope Haven Children’s Home received welcomed donations from island visitors from Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Each child residing at the shelter was gifted with an Easter bag, which consisted of clothing, shoes and an age-appropriate toy as well as Easter candy.

According to a representative from Hope Haven, on, Monday, April 8th Khanh Le contacted Hope Haven via email, explaining that she and her family would be in San Pedro during the Easter weekend and wanted to do something special for the children in the shelter. They explained that their 14 and 16-year-old children would be doing a food drive at their school and wanted to bring food items for the food bank program that currently operates at the center.

The donations included multivitamins, children’s Motrin, children’s Ibuprofen as well as boxes of macaroni and cheese and peanut butter. The daily multivitamins are given to the children currently residing at the shelter. On Sunday, April 21st they served 129 meals from the donated mac and cheese, along with baked chicken and dinner rolls all made possible through this generous donation.

Hope Haven continues to do great work on the island of San Pedro Town, and one of their focus is providing shelter for children of Ambergris Caye. Other programs offered by Hope Haven include providing meals twice a week to mothers and children who are referred to them by Social Services, tuition and school supplies to children through their scholarship program, outreach assistance to victims of domestic violence, parenting skills workshops, and counseling services

Hope Haven currently has children in their care, and not only do they provide shelter, but also food, clothing, play therapy, education, recreational activities, and spiritual activities. They have a schedule that is followed by the women who take care of them. Children come to the shelter for various reasons, including but not limited to abuse, neglect, and immigration offenses. Their time with Hope Haven varies depending on their case, and the time is usually established by the court. The children are referred to them through the Social Worker with the Department of Human Services.

To keep up with the good work, Hope Haven is doing on the island; you can follow them Facebook at Hope Haven-Belize. For anyone interested in knowing more about Hope Haven or how they can help this organization, they can email [email protected] or call 501-226-2333.

