Blue Water Grill donates nearly $11K to Hope Haven

Hope Haven Children’s Home was the recipient of a monetary donation from Blue Water Grill (BWG) on Wednesday, January 8th. The donation, totalling $10,989.90, was collected from July through December in 2019 via the efforts of BWG and their sister companies, Wine de Vine, Red Ginger in Belize and The Phoenix Resort, including patron contributions. These funds will go towards the operating costs of the non-profit institution.

Hope Haven welcomed the much-needed donation, as the organization has monthly bills to pay and provide for the several children it shelters. According to the institution, their operational costs include electricity and water bills, along with salaries for the personnel taking care of the children living at Hope Haven. Their bills also include meals, monthly school fees, school transportation, hygienic products, and clothing. They thank BWG and their partners profusely for making a difference in the lives of Hope Haven’s resident children.

Hope Haven opened its doors on November 4, 2017, with the aim to provide shelter for abused women and children of Ambergris Caye. The birth of Hope Haven came after the San Pedro Lions Club provided a building that they had been renting out to a local business, following the urgency to find a children’s home on the island. With the help of locals and visitors, the building was renovated and turned into a safe space for the vulnerable children and women of the island.

BWS collects donations at its location and via its sister companies then matches the total collected. A total of $5,494.45 was collected over six months, and BWG matched that amount to total the donation at $10,989.90. BWS has significantly contributed to the island community via its monthly donation program, which they intend to continue this year. Some of the institutions that have benefited from these donations include San Pedro High School, New Horizon Primary School, Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II, summer camps such as Starfish, the island’s branch of the Belize Red Cross, the San Pedro Lions Club, and even Oceana, among others. Kudos to a community business with its hometown at heart!

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS