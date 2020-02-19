Hope Haven to hold free weekly Yoga classes

San Pedro residents will be delighted to know that on Thursdays, free yoga classes will be held at Hope Haven Children’s Home. The first class was held on Thursday, February 13th and was led by Shannon Reeder of Iguana Juan’s Restaurant. The classes will be held weekly on Thursdays from 6pm to 7pm; all materials are included and it is open to all levels of experience.

The community class is a collaboration between Hope Haven Children’s Home and Rhythms of Change (ROC), a non-profit organization based in Belize City. Shannon is an ambassador for ROC and explained that ROC’s mission is bringing individual, social, and environmental change throughout Belize, utilizing yoga as a tool. She has been practicing yoga since 2006 and started officially teaching in 2013. When asked about what her personal goal is with the community class, she said, “I want to reach people that would not normally feel comfortable or are able to walk into a class somewhere”. She feels that by offering this class, barriers such as finances or lack of experience won’t be a deterrent. Shannon encourages anyone who is interested to come to the class on Thursdays or contact Hope Haven Children’s Home or Rhythms of Change on their social media accounts for more information or questions.

