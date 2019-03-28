Holiday Hotel to host Masquerade Ball Fundraiser

The Masquerade ball is back! Under the theme: “A Journey Under the Sea,” this year’s Masquerade Fundraiser will be held at the San Pedro Holiday Hotel on Saturday, April 6th. Proceeds for this event will benefit Hope Haven Children’s Shelter & SHINE Community Center and American Crocodile Education Sanctuary (ACES). For a $65 admission fee, attendees will receive a welcome drink, a stack of game chips, access to the dessert table and passed hors d’oeuvres throughout the night.

Guests will be able to enjoy live entertainment and a DJ to dance the night away. Ticket holders will also have a chance at winning a fabulous door prize, and at the end of the night, top chip holder(s) will take home a grand prize valued at over $2500. Guests can also take part in the silent auction of incredible vacation packages and other marvelous items. ACES will further be hosting a live auction, so come prepared to bid!

Since 2017, the board of Hope Haven has embarked in fundraising activities to keep the shelter afloat, and one of their main events is the Masquerade Ball. This has been made possible through collaboration with hotels or resorts that have partnered with them to make this event a success. In 2017, the event was hosted by Banyan Bay Resort, and in 2018 it was hosted by Mahogany Bay Resort. This year, the historic Holiday Hotel will be hosting their event. Funds raised by Hope Haven goes towards the different programs they currently operate, which include the children’s shelter, counseling, a literacy program at Holy Cross Anglican School, Colleen’s Kitchen Food Bank, SHINE Girls Group, Women Artisans Project, Preschool ballet and the Kid’s Club.

Formal attire is recommended, so don’t be afraid to wear those elegant dresses, fabulous and island chic threads! Tickets are available for purchase at Hope Haven Center, Sandbar Hostel and Holiday Hotel. If you have questions or need additional information, please contact Hope Haven Offices at 226-2333 or via email at [email protected]

