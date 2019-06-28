Volunteers build a house for San Mateo resident

Thanks to a group of volunteers and donors, one family from the San Mateo Area in San Pedro Town is getting a new house. The construction of the new house project is being overseen by Hope Haven and is sponsored by Jamie Terry Phillips Realty Company, Hilton Claasen, Good World Trading Limited and United Methodist Church (UMC) in Johnstown, Colorado, USA.

Construction was initiated by a group of volunteers from UMC, who contributed two weeks of hard work through Tuesday, June 25th. UMC organizes a mission trip to San Pedro Town every four years, seeking possible ways they can assist in the community. “We usually fundraise money at our church, and then we come down here to help the community. This time, Laurie Norton aka Taco Girl lined us up with Hope Haven for the project of building a house for a needy family in the San Mateo Area,” said Maureen Schulz- Sowder from UMC. “We are grateful to have been the ones to start the building of this house and are excited for this family who will receive it,” she said. UMC further volunteered their services and sponsored the food bank program at Hope Haven and helped at Holy Cross Anglican School.

Hope Haven thanks UMC for donating working hours as well as household supplies for the new house. The building is expected to be finished by August. For more information on Hope Haven, or how you can assist, you may call 226-2333 or email [email protected]

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS