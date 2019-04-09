Annual Masquerade Ball Fundraiser hosted at Holiday Hotel

Island residents and visitors enjoyed the third annual Masquerade Ball Fundraiser, held at Holiday Hotel in San Pedro Town on Saturday, April 6th. For a $65 admission, attendees enjoyed a variety of entertainment, casino games, delicious food, drinks, a fun live auction and a chance to win some fabulous prizes.

Shortly after 6PM elegantly dressed and masked guests began arriving at the party where they were escorted to their choice of table or the casino area. Here they enjoyed delicious appetizers and casino games like Roulette, Poker and Blackjack. A cash bar kept the drinks flowing, and attendees even had the chance to participate in a silent auction.

Hope Haven-Belize expressed their gratitude via social media, stating “Thank you to everyone who attended the festivities, to all of the sponsors for their donation to our successful silent and live auctions, to Dj Alert for providing us with great vibes and music to dance. To all of our volunteers who worked tirelessly to set up this event, and to all of the amazing dealers who volunteered their time to ensure that the games were fun and fair for all.”

Organizers thank businesses who donated prizes and sponsored the event, including Holiday Hotel, Ian Anderson’s Cave Branch, Turtle Inn, Chaa Creek Belize Resort and Spa, Viva Belize Resort Collection, The Palms, Victoria House Resort and Spa, Captain Shark, Amigos del Mar, Tropic Air Casa Pan Dulce La Popular Bakery Orange Walk de Belize, The Gallery Georgie’s Crust & Crumbs, Belizean Arts, Chuck & Robbies, Tuff e Nuff Tours, YOLO, Leslie’s Salon, Pink Boutique, Casey Haugh, Margaret Hulse, Colleen Creden, FantaSea Gems, The Baker and Glen Sharer-Clouatre

Proceeds from this event will benefit Hope Haven Children’s Shelter & SHINE Community Center and American Crocodile Education Sanctuary. Organizers would also like to thank everyone who attended and made the Masquerade Ball a success! Special thanks go to the historic Holiday Hotel for hosting the event.

