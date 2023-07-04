Team Boss Gyal takes this year’s Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic Fishing Tournament

The seventh annual Grand Caribe Deep Sea Classic, held from Thursday, June 29th through July 2nd, was won by Team Boss Gyal. Team Fish Tales took home second place in the fishing tournament, and Team Bobby C won third place. With over $125,000 in cash and prizes, the popular event saw the participation of 40 different teams from across the country and abroad.

Before the action on the Belizean deep seas, the anglers and captains started on Thursday with a briefing, dinner, and registration confirmation. The teams headed out on Friday morning for the tournament’s first day. Each day all groups had to check in before 6AM at the weigh station before heading out to sea and were required to return by 6PM.

Throughout the tournament, teams constantly reported their catches. During the first day, groups mainly reported dorados. At the end of day one, the five top teams included Fish Tales, Unreel, Bobby C, Ms. Darlene, and Sonic. On day two, the competition intensified, and the first Blue Marlin was caught and released by Team Bobby C. As the day progressed, more dorados were reported, along with barracuda, sailfish, and tuna. Team Fish Tales nailed two Blue Marlins after midday, while Team Cerca del Sol reported the release of a sailfish. As time was winding down on the second day, Team Boss Gyal caught and released two Blue Marlins.

Fishing fans gathered at Grand Caribe’s West Room north of San Pedro Town for the award ceremony at 10:30AM on Sunday. Besides announcing the five top teams mentioned above, individual prizes were presented. Walking away with cash and other prizes, the top winners of the tournament included: Team Unreel in fifth place with a total of 1,030 points. In fourth place with 1,031 was Team Cerca del Sol.

Team Bobby C took third place in the top three with 3,025 points. Second place went to Fish Tales with 5,025 points, and Team Boss Gyal took home the grand prize and trophy with a total of 5,030 points.

Individual prizes included: Top Angler Fish Tales’ Viktor Hluben for netting the largest Blue Marlin. Top Female Angler prize went to Maddy Hazlett with Bobby C. The Top Junior Angler prize went to Jules Diab with Team Sonic. The Honorary Junior Angler of Team Main Squeeze was Stefan Musa Jr.

Adrian Duran with the Sious Girl team was recognized for catching the heaviest Dorado, 30lbs. The heaviest Wahoo was caught by Andrew Roe with Jolly Mon Team. Bobby C’s Shelby Callison was awarded for catching the largest sailfish, and Jules Diab with Team Sonic received the prize for the heaviest tuna, at 12 lbs.

Organizers congratulate all participants and everyone who, along with Grand Caribe Belize, worked hard on yet another successful Deep Sea Classic fishing tournament.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS