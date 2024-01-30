Hunter B team tops the 2024 La San Pedrana Wahoo Fishing Tournament

The top team at the second annual La San Pedrana Wahoo Fishing Tournament was Hunter B, with a heavy 114.2-pound fish catch. The tournament, held over the weekend of January 27th and 28th, saw over a dozen teams competing for the grand prize of $10,000. The tournament also included other fabulous prizes for second and third place and the top angler of the Wahoo challenge.

The event included a captains’ meeting inside La San Pedrana Bar and Grill two days before the event. One of the primary rules required teams to be at the weigh station by 4PM on the first day and 5PM on the last day. Another requirement was that the minimum weight of a Wahoo caught had to be at least 20 pounds. Teams were also required to report their catches with images and fishing locations.

On the first day of the competition, teams took off early from the dock in front of La San Pedrana. Team Hunter B started with a lead, reeling in heavy Wahoos. At the end of the first day, the top teams included Hunter B, Cerca del Sol, Reel Axed, and Catch and Bills. A beach gathering was held to celebrate their success with fish tacos made from the freshly caught Wahoo.

The second day of the competition saw teams arriving at the San Pedrana beach as early as 4PM after a full day of fishing. Hunter B’s team was one of them, bringing in more Wahoos than the other teams. After all the teams came, deejay music entertained team members and their supporters while points were tabulated. Fish tacos were once again available on the beach. Mayor Gualberto’ Wally’ Nuñez and Miss San Pedro Mariel Calderon attended the event to help hand out the prizes.

Shortly after 6PM, Gary Greif, one of the tournament’s organizers, called on the third-place winners. This $2,000 prize went to team Reel Axed, who scored 20.7 pounds of Wahoo. The second-place award of $5,000 went to team Cerca del Sol, which had a fishing weight of 51.4 pounds. To the beat of drum rolls, the first-place winners were announced, and Hunter B was presented with the $10,000 grand prize. Hunter B also won the Calcutta $500 prize with a total fishing weight of 246 pounds of Wahoo. The award for the top angler went to Hunter B’s Kelli Snyder, who received her $1,000 prize.

The fishing tournament ended with another celebration on the beach and inside La San Pedrana. Organizers thanked all the participating teams and fishing fans who came out to support the teams and the event. They look forward to hosting the third edition of the event next year. Acknowledgments went to those sponsoring the challenge, including the San Pedro Town Council, Holiday Hotel, Belikin, Captain Sharks’, Hol Chan Marine Reserve, Caribeña Fuels, Oh Danny Boy Realty, Blue Water Grill, and Serious Adventures.

