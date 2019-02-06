Island community comes together for annual cancer awareness walk

A large number of island residents and even visitors joined the San Pedro Cancer Society (SPCS) on Monday, February 4th for their annual cancer awareness walk. The event to honor those who continue to fight, have lost the battle of or have overcome the deadly disease, started at 6PM sharp starting at Central Park. Led by the San Pedro Roman Catholic School marching band, the group walked through the main streets of downtown San Pedro.

The annual walk saw the participation of the island’s business community and many islanders who have been affected by cancer or show compassion for those who do. As they marched to the San Juan roundabout and then back to Central Park via Pescador Drive, they carried posters featuring loved ones, with words of encouragement for those who are still fighting the disease.

One of those situations is the case of little Isaac Alexander Belisle, who is suffering from Neuroblastoma. According to family members, he was born with this type of cancer, with symptoms that include bone pain, lumps in the abdomen, neck, or chest. He is currently receiving chemotherapy in Guatemala regularly. They stated that one of Isaac’s goals was to attend pre-school, and he has lived to accomplish this and continues to defy the odds.

At the end of the walk, everyone assembled at the park and observed a minute of silence. President of the SPCS Pamela Zetina thanked everyone for coming out to support their campaign to further create awareness about this disease. She noted that the SPCS is ready to assist anyone in need and encouraged islanders to get regular medical check-ups each year. Early detection can mean life or death.

The SPCS welcomes new members, and those who may want to know more about this organization or contribute to its work in the community can contact Zetina at 604-6630. They can also be reached via email at [email protected]

The walk was a successful event garnering a total of $1,275 in donations. The SPCS takes this opportunity to thank the following for their kind donations: Sandy Point Resorts, Castillo’s Hardware, Social Security Board San Pedro Branch, and even tourists.

