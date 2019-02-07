San Pedro Cancer Society elects new board

A new board of directors was elected for the San Pedro Cancer Society (SPCS) to continue the good work of the organization for 2019. The new board members include Pamela Zetina as President, Miguel Perez as Vice-President, Wendy Portillo as Secretary, Undina Graniel as Assistant Secretary, and Claudia Miranda as Treasurer.

The election of the new officers took place during a meeting in December 2018 and was officiated by outgoing President, Delsie Graniel.

Newly elected president Zetina is honored to have the opportunity to serve in this capacity. She shared with The San Pedro Sun that she feels privileged to continue helping her community as the head of such an important organization. “We will continue thriving for our community and helping those that need our help the most,” said Zetina. She indicated that the organization would be joining forces with other Cancer Societies in the country to establish a medical facility in Belize City for cancer patients. “This will be to assist persons with cancer in obtaining treatments while eliminating the need to travel out of the country,” said Zetina. The President added that this is just one of the many projects they look forward to accomplishing in 2019.

Zetina encourages islanders to approach the SPCS, whether it is seeking help or to become a member. According to her, they always welcome new members to their family. Donors are also welcome, so the organization can count with additional funds to better serve the island community.

On behalf of their patients and members, the SPCS thanks everyone for their continued support and love.

For more information, to become a member or to donate, the President can be reached via email at [email protected] or by sending a message to their Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/groups/sanpedrocancersociety/.

