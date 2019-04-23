San Pedro Police looking for father who allegedly kidnapped son

San Pedro Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Luis Manuel Llanos, who has been accused of kidnapping his son Jaysen Manny Lanos and is allegedly in San Pedro Town.

According to unofficial reports, the child's mother, who lives in San Jose Succotz, Cayo District allowed the child to go with his father on Wednesday, April 17th, while Llanos was staying with family members in Benque Viejo Del Carmen, Cayo District. He was supposed to return the child home to his mother on Monday, April 22nd but did not comply. On, Tuesday, April 23rd the mother made a report to Benque Viejo Police Department asking for police intervention in locating the child.

Llanos is believed to have brought his son to San Pedro Town where he resides and works. Officer in Charge of the Coastal Executive Unit Superintendent Reymundo Reyes stated that they are presently looking for Llanos.

San Pedro Police Department asks the community to kindly report any information that may be related to the location of Llanos. Please call 206-2022 or visit the station on Pescador Drive. Tips will remain anonymous.

