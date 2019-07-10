Mayor weighs in on new golf cart rentals opening in San Pedro Town

Another golf cart rental company has opened on Pescador Drive. This new business contradicts what Mayor Daniel Guerrero said in November 2017, when he stated that his administration would no longer issue permits for new golf cart rentals. The San Pedro Sun reached out to Guerrero, who indicated that it is not a new rental, but rather a branch from an existing business operating under one set inventory of golf carts.

The Mayor explained that his administration has not issued any new permits for golf cart rentals. “If you see another golf cart office opening, you may think that it is a brand new company, but it is not,” said Guerrero. “In this particular case, [the company] has so much golf carts they are dividing the inventory and that’s why they opened a separate office.” Guerrero added that this does not necessarily affect the traffic on the island, because it is not additional golf carts being brought in. He re-emphasized that it is now two rentals sharing one inventory of golf carts.

Guerrero further explained that the requirement to open an office for golf cart rentals is to create a company, thus, the opening of this new branch. Guerrero stated that he has no issues honouring the opening of this new business which is affiliated with an existing one.

The ongoing issue of traffic and vehicular congestion in San Pedro has always been an issue, yet more and more vehicles have reportedly made it to the island. Guerrero mentioned that some of those shipments are for a dealership, while others are for current companies that need to replace used ones.

In the past, attempts to control the importation of vehicles to the islands has failed. One of those is a long-term moratorium introduced in April 2016 to prevent the importation of additional golf carts, luxury and large vehicles to the island. However, despite such efforts, the moratorium did not survive, and no efforts have been made to reinstate it.

