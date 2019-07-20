Mosquito Coast Park undergoes renovations

Members of the San Pedro Lions Club and the business community have embarked on a renovation project at the Mosquito Coast Lions Park south of San Pedro Town. The activity aims to give the popular park a much-needed facelift and improve the amenities it offers to island residents, who have made it one of their favorite recreational areas.

One of the areas that are undergoing works is the bathrooms, and residents are advised that for the time being, these will be out of service. Murlene 'Mel' Spain, the Club’s President, said that they are painting them and fixing its doors, frames and replacing the steps. "This will make it safer for both adults and children that frequent the park," said Spain.

The warehouse is also being improved along with the seating areas of the grounds. One addition the park will see is the extension of the playground. "We are getting a playhouse, slides, seesaws, and swings for children to use," said Spain. The work is expected to be completed in a few days.

Spain added that this is another joint effort with the community to continue restoring the appearance and infrastructure of the park.

