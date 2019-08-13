The 2019 National Song Competition Winners Announced

The 2019 National Song Competition was held on Saturday, August 10, 2019. This annual event is celebrating the fourth year of touring the municipalities of the country of Belize after the competition's first 5 years were held in Belize City. This year Corozal Town was the host of the competition at the Andres Campos Civic Center and Mayor Rigoberto Vellos chose, by random lotto pick from the remaining municipalities, Orange Walk to be the host municipality of the 2020 National Song Competition.

This year’s winning contestants in the Junior’s Carnival Category are Mr. Amiri “Prince” Gentle from Toledo won first place with his song “The Patriots”. Zeana “ZAE!” Myers of Corozal placed second with her submission “Celebrate With Mih”.

This year’s Junior Belize Song Grand Prize winner with his song “My Home” is Huston “Punta Youth” Alvarez. The runner-up in this segment of the competition is Amiri “Prince” Gentle with his song entry of “The Jewel Belize”. Jahlyn “Jahlyn G” Gardiner of Belize City won the consolation prize for her song “Let’s Shout out Belize”.

There were seven contestants vying for the prizes, trophies, and the recognition of being winners in the Senior Carnival and also seven competing in the Senior Belize Song Categories. Of these talented competitors, the winners in the Senior Carnival Category are:

Break Out Artist: Elizabeth “Star Queen” Garbutt,

“Wuk It Up” - Cayo

Runner Up: Leslie “Mr.Bastic” Jenkins,

“Party Never Done” - Belize

People’s Choice & Senior Carnival Winner:

Jarett “JC” Cornejo, “Raise Your Flag” - Corozal

The Belize Song highlighted an original song reflecting a strong Belizean identity, flavor, and rhythm and should inspire a sense of national pride and unity. The song should evoke a blessing or celebrate the history, traditions, and diversity of the Belizean Culture. The winners in the Belize Song Junior Category for 2019 are:

Break Out Artist: Khayln “KhayzieP” Reynolds,

"Belize My Home” – Corozal

People’s Choice: Dennis Requena,

“Let Us Unite” - Cayo

Runner Up: Egbert Gill,

“This is Belize” - Corozal

Grand Prize Winner: Cecil “Cocono Bwai” Jenkins Jr. & Lady Raqs,

“Belize History” – Belize City

The winners received prizes as follows:

Breakout Artist Award - $500.00

People’s Choice Award - $500.00

Senior Division (Belize Song and Carnival Categories)

1st Place - $10,000 in cash and prizes and a trophy

(including a music video and an opportunity to represent Belize in the Region)

2nd Place - $3,000 and a trophy

Junior Division (Belize Song and Carnival Categories)

1st Place - $3,000and a trophy (this includes a music video)

2nd Place - $1,000 and a trophy

Songs can be heard on WWW.MYNATIONALSONG.BZ and Visit the Facebook page for more photos and highlights.

