Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye distribute toys to island children

The Christmas Season is all about celebrating and sharing with one another, and to keep the tradition alive, the non-denomination group called Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye distributed presents to over 200 children on Sunday, December 15th. The event was made possible by Send Me Ministries, in Alabama, USA, and Richard and Gina Headricks of Ramon’s Village Resort, who have been supporting the event each year.

The annual activity took place on Sea Grape Drive and saw parents and their children participating in a service that ended with a family lunch. Following the feast, it was time for the children to have some fun with a Christmas piñata. One by one, each child had the opportunity get the candies out of the star-like piñata. When it finally tore apart, everyone, including adults enjoyed the sweet treats that were inside the piñata.

Afterward, all the children lined up to receive their presents. Helping to hand them over was Pastor Oliver Cagle of Send Me Ministries. Each child happily accepted their gift and thanked him for his generosity. Pastor Cagle stated that his Ministry has been supporting the congregation at Hellfighters for many years and it gives him joy to be able to collect presents for the children of the island. “It is all about giving,” said Pastor Cagle. “We collect items, from donations that we received in the name of the Lord, and then we distribute them.” He added that together with the Headricks,’ they will continue finding sponsorship for the event every year with God’s blessing.

President and Pastor of Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye, Roberto Sabido would like to thank all the members of his group and the sponsors of the annual activity. They thank especially thank Send Me Ministries and Richard and Gina Headricks of Ramon’s Village Resort for their generous contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS