Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye share the joy of Christmas with dozens of children

The non-denomination group Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye celebrated the holiday season for another consecutive year and distributed presents to children in San Pedro Town. With generous help from the Send Me Ministries in the United States, among other donors, they shared gifts with over 150 children on the island and were also able to send presents to Orange Walk Town.

The anticipated activity took place on Sea Grape Drive and saw parents and their children visiting the Hellfighter’s meeting place to pick up their presents. Before the distribution of gifts, there were presentations on a stage by members of the group and representatives of Send Me Ministries. Afterward, children lined up to get their presents and goodies.

Each child happily accepted their gift and thanked the Hellfighters group. One of the members, Ismael Badillo, mentioned that presents were also distributed to children in the village of Trial Farm near Orange Walk Town in northern Belize. Badillo said that they sent gifts for 75 kids in that area and hope to be able to travel there next year. Last year they took the holiday blessings to San Jose Palmar, a village in the Orange Walk District. Badillo said that Christmas is a time to share love, give, and help those most in need. He added that it is also a time to remember the birth of Jesus Christ.

Hellfighters Footsoldiers Ambergris Caye thanked all the members of the group and the sponsors of the annual activity. Special acknowledgment goes out to Send Me Ministries for their continued contribution.

