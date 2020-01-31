Authorities enforcing shop liquor license laws, closing stores at 9pm

In recent weeks, San Pedro Town has seen a change in the opening and closing hours of several stores on the island. This is a result of the slow but effective enforcement of the new law mandating that all stores with a Shop license must close and are not permitted to sell alcohol past 9PM.

Officer in charge of the Coastal Executive Unit, Superintendent Christopher Noble said his approach to enforcing the law is by educating the people. He says he and his officers aren’t doling out immediate punishments or hefty fines, but rather informing owners of their rights and the full scope of their license. Only establishments with a Convenience Store license may stay open later than 9pm and there are only five currently on the island.

One of the main reasons for this change is that the police are trying to reduce the amount of alcohol-related accidents and incidents. The public is reminded that loitering and outdoor consumption of alcohol is illegal and subject to punishable offenses. If any establishments are found in violation of the law, the penalties range from paying a fee to incarceration. In an effort to make the island safer, this law is being applied across the board with no exceptions. According to OC Noble, the San Pedro community has been supportive of the changes thus far and his department will continue their steady implementation of the law.

