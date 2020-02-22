Belizean attorney Lisa Shoman selected as a judge to the Caribbean Community Administrative Tribunal

One of Belize’s senior and top attorneys, Lisa Shoman was selected to be a judge of the independent regional judicial tribunal, Caribbean Community Administrative Tribunal (CCAT). Shoman along with four other judges in the CCAT panel were officially sworn in on Monday, February 17th during a ceremony at the Caribbean Examinations Council Headquarters in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Shoman shared with The San Pedro Sun how proud she feels for this appointment. “I’m pleased and proud to have been selected and to know that I was the first choice of the selection panel.” Said Shoman. “It means that we in Belize can and do ‘play big’ on our regional stage.” The other judges include President Patterson Cheltenham of Barbados, J. Emile Ferdinand of St. Kitts and Nevis, Commonwealth of Dominica, Dancia Penn of The British Virgin Islands, and Westmin James of Trinidad and Tobago.

The CCAT is an important tribunal for all those working for CARICOM and its regional institutions. It is expected to fill an unfortunate gap addressing workers’ disputes. The judiciary body will also protect staff members, whenever they have to contend with the possibility of wanting to seek judicial review before national courts. Staff members will also not be required to plea their diplomatic immunity before the national courts of member states.

The independent regional tribunal was established by CARICOM Heads of Government after approving it at their 30th Inter-Sessional Meeting in St. Kitts and Nevis in February 2019.

