Community project aids North Ambergris Caye road with repairs after rains













As part of the initial plan, a portion of the rehabilitated road in Northern Ambergris Caye, underwent maintenance over the weekend to keep it in good condition. The northern road was renovated via a community grassroots project in July of this year. It involved the effort of over 20 business and property owners from that part of the island. The repairs on Sunday, October 10th, and Monday, October 11th are to take care of any damages caused by the recent heavy rains.

The task to upkeep the road was spearheaded by resident Richard Gross and was joined by community members, along with the San Pedro Town Council and other local partners. The necessary resources were collected and in mid-August, the works on the road were completed. The works began at the Matachica Resort area north from the Secret Beach turnoff to La Beliza Resort. The area recently refurbished over these past two days is the section from the properties of Sundiver to Portofino and the section by Las Terrazas Resort. “I am keeping my commitment of maintaining the North Road in good condition throughout the year,” said Gross. He reiterated that this was possible because the community came together to solve a problem. He encouraged others on the island and across Belize to work together as a team to overcome obstacles.

During the rainy season, the road was almost impossible to traverse. After the much-needed repairs the transportation of services and goods to this area of Ambergris Caye, home to Belizeans and hoteliers, has become more efficient.

Gross and everyone behind the project, take this opportunity to thank those supporting this initiative. In this instance, thanks are given to Richard Gross, Mayor Gualberto ‘Waly’ Nuñez, and Fidel Ancona, who has donated material, equipment, trucking, and supervising the works himself.

Anyone interested to know more about the initiative and would like to become a donor, contact Richard Gross at [email protected].































