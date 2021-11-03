Post mortem results of Abrie Tuyul does not support foul play













At the conclusion of a post-mortem examination on Monday, November 1st on the lifeless body of 20-year-old Abrie Tuyul, the cause of death was certified as ‘Mechanical Asphyxia due to Hanging.’ Police later informed that the examination did not produce evidence suggesting foul play, thus, suicide is believed to be the cause of death of the young, expecting mother. Her common-law husband has since been released from police custody.

The death of Tuyul, who was eight months pregnant on October 22nd, prompted police to investigate the matter from different angles. Initially there was suspicions of foul play, and her common-law husband was detained by police, while they waited for the post-mortem examination. The investigation provided information about the unfortunate incident that is believed to have happened in the afternoon. Tuyul’s common-law husband told police that there had been an argument prior to her death because he was drinking. The investigation revealed that Tuyul objected to her husband’s drinking, resulting in arguments from time to time.

According to the neighbours, on the day of her death, an argument between them ensued and moments after they noticed their two-year-old daughter was seen sitting at the apartment’s window, crying. Sometime later, the common-law husband emerged from the apartment and asked a neighbour for money to buy a cigarette. He then said that Tuyul had apparently hurt herself.

When emergency responders arrived, along with police, the man reportedly explained that after arguing he went to sleep. When he woke up and went to use the bathroom, Tuyul’s lifeless body was discovered. The account of those who responded to the emergency said the body was found on the floor, but it is believed that her common-law husband may have placed it thereafter he found her hanging.

The police, however, continue investigating this case. Although the post-mortem examination reportedly does not suggest foul play, police remain on the lookout for any information that may suggest otherwise.

Related Articles Investigation continues in the death of pregnant island woman; foul play suspected































Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS