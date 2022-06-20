Health and Care Day held in San Pedro

On Friday, June 17th, the San Pedro Chapter of the Belize Red Cross, with support from the San Pedro Lions Club and in collaboration with the San Pedro Town Council, hosted a community health and care day at Central Park. Despite the inclement weather, the fair saw a good turnout, and those who came out learned more about the health services offered by the different agencies participating.

The event also saw the collaboration of the San Pedro chapter of the National AIDS Commission, and from 3PM, the fair welcomed islanders and tourists alike showcasing several services. These included agencies like Baylor College of Medicine from the USA offering Antigen testing for diseases like COVID-19, the Dr. Otto Rodriguez San Pedro Polyclinic II offering information on immunization, vaccines, and dentistry, Island Emergency Services was there offering information on their first response services for the island. The People’s Diabetes Foundation-Belize educated everyone on this illness, while the Kidney Association also inform people on the prevention of diseases affecting these vital organs.

The fair also provided space for testing for diabetes, kidneys and HIV/AIDS testing offered by the National AIDS Commission. Empower Yourself Belize Movement offered to test on blood pressure and spoke about Gender-Based Violence.

The Belize Coast Guard provide information on water safety and patrol and the Belize Police Department spoke about security and policing. The Belize Family Life Association informed those visiting their booth about sexually transmitted diseases and family planning.

While the Belize Red Cross offered classes, the Belize Youth Services provided information about youth transformation, activities and counseling. Those interested in learning about the consequences of drug abuse and where to seek help could find assistance at the National Drug Abuse Control Council booth.

Other booths included the Belize Trans Colors with transgender information, the National Emergency Management Organization Disaster on disaster management, PETAL empowering women and Rickilee Response and Rescue or Triple R. The animal safety booth was handled by the San Pedro SAGA Humane Society and additional medical information was offered at the San Pedro Urgent Care booth. Ultimax Belize included self-defense presentations, and Zen Belize offered Yoga.

