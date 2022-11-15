Remembrance Day in Belize honors fallen heroes

Sunday, November 13th, was observed as Remembrance Day in Belize and other Commonwealth countries in memory of all the men and women in service who fell in the line of duty during the first and second World Wars. A ceremony was held at the Fort George Memorial Park in Belize City, where wreaths were laid and tributes paid to those who fought for freedom.

The Remembrance Day ceremony was attended by Belize’s Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Froyla Tzalam, Belize Defence Force’s Brigadier General Asariel Loria, members of the Belizean and British armed forces, members of the Belize Police Department, and Belize Coast Guard. Present were also the Girl Guides Association, the Scout Association of Belize, the British High Commission in Belize, and other distinguished guests, including islander James ‘Jim’ Janmohamed, the Honorary Consul of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Janmohamed is responsible for the Consular District of San Pedro, Ambergris Caye, Caye Caulker, Caye Chapel, and Long Caye. The event also saw the participation of government officials like the Honourable Oscar Mira, Minister of State in the Ministry of National Defence and Border Security, and its Chief Executive Officer, Retired Brigadier General Dario Tapia.

Janmohamed said it was once again an honor to pay tribute and continue to remember those fallen in battle. Janmohamed also served in the British armed forces. The military family will always have a special place in his heart, as it was the medium that introduced him to Belize in the 1970s. The remembrance ceremony at Fort George Memorial Park included honoring the fallen, the sounds of cannons, trumpets, and a meet and greet with war veterans.

The Royal British Legion of Belize was also represented at the special event. Before this memorial activity, Janmohamed organized a fundraiser dinner in San Pedro. The four-course dinner was held at the elegant Frenchy’s by the French Touch restaurant south of downtown San Pedro. The annual event was well supported, with all proceeds designated for the Royal British Legion of Belize.

