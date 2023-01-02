San Pedro welcomes 2023

The annual activities to usher in the New Year in San Pedro began with offering due respect to the American tourist, 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens, who tragically died on Friday, December 30th, in a shooting at Central Park. The New Year’s festivities were relocated to the Honourable Louis Sylvestre Sporting Complex, where hundreds of islanders and tourists congregated and said hello to 2023. The yearly extravaganza organized by the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) included a program of entertainment leading to a spectacular fireworks display.

On Saturday, December 31st, activities for the countdown started shortly after 10PM with musical performances by Creek Vybration Band and DJ Bigz. Their upbeat rhythms had everyone dancing as they awaited the big countdown. As midnight drew near, Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, joined by Councillor Adaly Ayuso and Miss San Pedro Faith Edgar, took to the stage, and started the countdown to welcome the new year. As islanders and tourists rang in the new year, spectacular fireworks illuminated the skies.

The celebration continued with performances by DJ Debbie and the Caribbean Kings Band. Everyone at the sporting complex danced their way into the wee hours of the first day of 2023. Some residents noted that compared to other years, there were no official ceremonies, formalities, or speeches by the Mayor or Area Representative. Traditionally local leaders take the opportunity to deliver their new year addresses, announce plans for the upcoming year, and report on the status of the local administration.

The SPTC thanks everyone who came to the New Year’s Eve Countdown. Special acknowledgement goes to Miss San Pedro Edgar, the performers, attendees, San Pedro Town Council staff, the Fire Service, local emergency services, and the police department for maintaining law and order.

