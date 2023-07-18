The Kids in Action summer program is back

The Youth Scuba Summer Camp, Kids in Action 2023, was launched on Monday, July 17th, at the Angel Nuñez Auditorium with the enrolment of 50 children. The two-week program is divided into three fields. Some participants will learn scuba diving, while others will take lessons in snorkeling and swimming, and the third option will include fly-fishing training.

San Pedro Tour Guide Association’s president Philip ‘Billy’ Leslie, led the orientation session. He went over the different activities taking place during the summer camp. He said that besides the theoretical part of the courses, their camp would also include education sessions about reef ecology. The children will learn about the importance of the barrier reef supporting San Pedro’s economy and the other natural resources supporting different ecosystems around the island. This includes teaching these new generations of islanders the crucial role of mangroves, which fight climate change and serve as nursing grounds for juvenile fish. Leslie said everyone should be aware of the value of the natural resources on the island and the entire country. Leslie emphasized the need to continue raising conservation awareness for a sustainable future.

The session also included the presence of well-known fly-fishing instructor Omar Arceo and representatives of the San Pedro Tour Guide Association, supporting the program. The children were then introduced to their instructors hailing from different tour operators. The parents present accompanying their children were assured that the instructors are highly qualified and that everyone is insured with the highly acclaimed dive insurance Divers Alert Network or DAN.

The program ends on July 30th at 7PM with the distribution of certificates to those completing the summer camp.

Kids in Action was first held in 2008. It became an annual program in 2011 with the support of island tour operator Everette Anderson. It has been consistent with the certification of many islanders, who now work as diving professionals, medical officers, teachers, and in other community sectors. Organizers of this year’s Kids in Action are looking forward to another unforgettable camp. They thank all those tour operators, organizations, and individuals who continue helping make the annual summer program possible.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS