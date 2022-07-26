2022 Kids in Action certifies new divers, fly-fishers, and swimmers

The 2022 Kids in Action Youth Scuba Summer Camp held a special event on Sunday, July 24th, to introduce its new set of young students who completed their diving, fly-fishing, and swimming program. The closing ceremony of the annual camp saw the certification of 40 kids in scuba diving, six in fly-fishing, and eight in the swimming section of the educational summer camp.

Organized by the San Pedro Touring Guide Association and San Pedro Tour Operators Association, the camp offers the program so that youngsters can better appreciate the natural marine resources surrounding Ambergris Caye. It enrolls kids between the ages of 12 to 15 from different schools and trains them to dive, fish, snorkel, and swim.

Following two weeks of theory and practical lessons, the aspiring divers, fly-fishers, and swimmers graduated on Sunday and were recognized in a ceremony before their parents and friends. Early in the day, from 8-11AM, they and their instructors engaged in a beach clean-up from Central Park to the Boca del Rio beach park.

Afterward, around 12:30PM, the group headed to Ramon’s Village Resort Dive Shop. They went for one more dive at 1PM at the Hol Chan Marine Reserve. At 7PM that same day, closing ceremonies were held, and each successful participant was recognized as a diver, fly-fisher, or swimmer.

Organizers stated that these kids are perfect candidates for continuing programs like coral monitoring and fish counts after obtaining the base knowledge and skills to dive. The new divers can even continue to obtain advanced Open Water Diving certification. In the past, some of these kids have become dive masters, marine biologist instructors, operators, and even owning their own operations.

The formalities of the closing event also saw the recognition of those making Kids in Action Youth Scuba Summer Camp possible. These included PADI, the San Pedro Tourist Guide Association, the San Pedro Tour Operators Association, DAN, Area Representative Honourable Andre Perez, the San Pedro Town Council, Ramon’s Village Resort, the Hol Chan Marine Reserve, and many other operators and instructors for always supporting this worthy cause.

