SPTC addresses building issues at Boca del Rio

The sight of what appeared to be a construction project on public property in front of a building near the Boca del Rio beach park raised eyebrows on Wednesday, August 3rd. Following reports from concerned island residents, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) addressed the issue a day after and told everyone that proper approval from the town council must be obtained before constructing or expanding their infrastructure.

The reported project is said to be a parking lot; however, it is reportedly taking up a section of the street. The SPTC warned that such construction on public property is considered an alteration, and those responsible can be liable to fines and cost of removal. The local administration noted that any alteration of public areas requires their approval. Any person or entity on the island planning to alter sidewalks, drainage, and streets must visit the SPTC and follow the due process before engaging in any construction activities. “While we look forward to a healthy partnership with the private sector, we must operate on mutual respect of property, particularly because we are upgrading and building roads,” said Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez.

In the past, the Ambergris Caye Building Unit stated that any construction project must leave a space of five feet on two sides of the structure, with a minimum of ten feet at the back and eight feet for parking in front. This is done to clear the streets from congestion. These regulations have also been reportedly enforced for onsite parking in residential buildings. With the construction of commercial buildings downtown, the traffic congestion, and the lack of adequate parking space, the SPTC and its building unit have made efforts to enforce such regulations. However, particular areas in the town core have no room for such infrastructure.

As such, current buildings lack space to build parking lots or expand their services. The SPTC reminds stakeholders to visit their offices to seek guidance and obtain the proper project permits. The SPTC can be reached at telephone number 226-2198, and its offices are located on Barrier Reef Drive, open Monday to Friday, 8AM to 5PM.

