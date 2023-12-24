Colorful food booths soon opening at Central Park

The central park in downtown San Pedro has seen several additions over the past months. Some of these include the ‘San Pedro’ sign, a new playground, and the latest renovations, including brand new food booths that will fully open before the end of the year. The San Pedro Town Council said the new booths will include upgrades to provide better services and enhance food safety at the town’s central park.

The pastel-colored structures are undergoing their last touches before the current food vendors at the park can use them. According to Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez, this will add to the beautification of the area. “At this moment, the electrical setup is being finalized, and we also want to install the water connections and an exhaust system for each booth,” said Mayor Nuñez. The Mayor said they are planning to build two additional booths. The new facilities will have a rental fee, and vendors must abide by specific regulations.

In contrast to the current conditions of the food booths, the new concrete structures will allow for proper refrigeration and better food storage by providing an enclosed environment. As for the requirements to rent the booths, all food vendors must hold a food handlers’ license per the Ministry of Health and Wellness. Some food vendors welcome the upgrade, saying it would benefit their business and allow them to provide their customers with more food options. They added that the structures would protect them from inclement weather. Food vendors at the park are ready for the change. They said it will also attract more tourists; however, they hope the rental fees are reasonable.

This latest upgrade to Central Park aims to make this public area more family oriented. San Pedro holds a certification under the child-friendly municipality initiative. The program under the United Nations Children’s Fund protects children in a particular community, including living in a safe and healthy environment and considering their concerns. San Pedro holds the silver status certification as a child-friendly municipality. The next step is to reach the gold and platinum levels. To achieve the golden level, the local administration will be graded on how it manages the municipality’s affairs, such as issuing trade licenses, conducting markets, managing/creating sporting facilities, promoting health, education, social services, development projects, and works on parks and playgrounds.

