New Central Park Food Casitas connected to running water; official inauguration of project soon

The brand new and colorful food casitas (booths) at Central Park in downtown San Pedro are almost ready to be inaugurated, tentatively in June. The booths are complete, painted with Caribbean hues, and connected to the electricity service. The concrete structures underwent another upgrade from May 16th through the 18th, with the connection to running water installed by Belize Water Services Limited (BWSL).

The connection caused some water interruptions to homes and businesses in the nearby area. BWSL planned and executed the project, with a portion of Barrier Reef Drive closed to traffic during the water connection to the food casitas. The work was completed within the three-day schedule, ending on May 18th during the weekend, ensuring minimal disruption to the community.

Councilor Ernesto Bardalez at the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) shared that they plan to inaugurate the food booths by June 6th officially. The event will see the current food vendors based at Central Park operate from the new food casitas.

As previously mentioned, the newly constructed and upgraded facilities will have a rental fee, which SPTC has described as reasonable. Vendors must abide by specific regulations. A representative from the SPTC said that there are currently no spaces available. However, if one of the food casitas becomes available, one main requirement is that all food vendors must hold a food handlers’ license per the Ministry of Health and Wellness. One advantage to highlight is that the new casitas have upgraded amenities in contrast to the current food booths. These include spacious areas for proper refrigeration and improved food storage facilities. The latest food stalls provide a comfortable and enclosed environment, ensuring a pleasant experience for vendors and customers.

The food vendors welcomed the project, saying it is a plus for their business and will allow them to provide their customers with a better service. Another observation from them was the enclosed environment, which means they are protected from inclement weather. Food vendors at the park are grateful for these new facilities. They said it would enhance the experience at the park and attract more business from tourists and island residents alike.