Regulations set to enhance safety at Central Park Playground

In April 2023, the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC) installed a new playground set at Central Park. The playground brought much joy to island children and families who visit the park daily for recreational purposes. However, only nine months later, it had to be removed for repairs after it received damage that could cause accidents. The SPTC is now reinstalling the playground and has set new guidelines to ensure the children’s safety and secure the facilities’ longevity.

The new regulations state that the park is open between 8AM and 10PM. Furthermore, adult supervision is required for children playing at the park, and kids over 12 are not allowed on the playground set. SPTC also states that all improper use of the equipment is prohibited, and children should avoid running, pushing, or shoving. Profanity, glass bottles, and alcoholic beverages are also not allowed in the proximity of the playground. In a Facebook post, SPTC stated, “The park means a lot to our little ones. We ask all residents to be mindful of the park guidelines. Let’s all do our part in keeping the playground functional.”

The San Pedro Central Park playground consists of a fort with a rock-climbing wall, ropes for climbing, and a slide, as well as swings and seesaws. A fence encompasses the facilities, and benches have been installed for parents to monitor their children comfortably while at play.

SPTC recently constructed brand-new food booths to continue beautifying the park. The booths will be rented out to vendors to provide better services and enhance food safety in the community.

The upgrading of the park is part of the island’s efforts to promote a child-friendly environment. Under the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), San Pedro was awarded the silver status certification in June 2021, recognizing the island’s commitment to making the municipality safe for children.

While the community is thankful for the upgrades at Central Park, they also request SPTC to maintain the other parks on the island. San Pedro Town has other small parks in different subdivisions, including Boca del Rio, San Pedrito, and San Pablo. Many of these parks also face vandalization and lack of proper maintenance.

