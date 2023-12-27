Construction worker quarters remain at Boca del Rio despite completion of bridge

Some of the construction crew rebuilding the old Sir Barry Bowen bridge at Boca del Rio lived in temporary living quarters next to the said structure during the project’s duration. The bridge, renamed Boca del Rio, was officially inaugurated on June 29th. The construction crew left, but the living quarters remained next to the bridge, causing a bit of concern among some island residents. They say it is an eyesore, and the containers should be removed. According to the San Pedro Town Council (SPTC), they will be removed, but no timeline has been determined yet when this will take place.

The mobile living quarters, mainly refurbished containers, are near the Boca del Rio Beach Park. A few people have complained and wonder why they have not been removed. Some residents shared with The Sun that the structures do not give the area a good look and may even attract rodents or be used for irregularities if not monitored. They believe that if they have no more use because the bridge construction concluded months ago, they should be removed.

Mayor Gualberto ‘Wally’ Nuñez said these structures will be removed either before the end of the year or early in 2024. He understands that if they are no longer in use, it is time to relocate these structures.

The reconstruction of the bridge started in December 2021, the same year the current SPTC administration took over the reins of San Pedro. They said they found a severely neglected bridge that was about to collapse. Mayor Nuñez reported to have made the necessary arrangements, securing a loan to address the bridge’s much-needed repairs urgently.

The total spent on the bridge, as per Nuñez, was BZ$5.2 million, invested in demolishing the old wooden bridge and constructing the now concrete two-lane structure. According to the Mayor, islanders may not have to pay for the loan as the toll at the bridge is paying for it.

Please help support Local Journalism in Belize For the first time in the history of the island's community newspaper, The San Pedro Sun is appealing to their thousands of readers to help support the paper during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since 1991 we have tirelessly provided vital local and national news. Now, more than ever, our community depends on us for trustworthy reporting, but our hard work comes with a cost. We need your support to keep delivering the news you rely on each and every day. Every reader contribution, however big or small, is so valuable. Please support us by making a contribution.

Follow The San Pedro Sun News on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS