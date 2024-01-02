BEL Will Deploy 10 MW of Battery Storage in San Pedro Ambergris Caye

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) is currently preparing the grounds to install 10 MW of battery storage in San Pedro Ambergris Caye.

Demand for electricity in San Pedro is growing faster than expected, peaking at a record high of 16.4 MW in 2023. This highlights the importance of deploying 10 MW of battery storage in San Pedro to address the growth in demand and to increase reliability and sustainability of electricity supply to the island.

This project is guided by the Least Cost Expansion Plan (LCEP) study which provides a 20-year roadmap for meeting Belize’s growing energy needs in a sustainable and cost-effective way. The 10 MW of battery storage system, which is being developed at a BEL owned property behind the BEL Substation on Pescador Drive in San Pedro, is the first phase of a larger plan to deploy 40 MW of battery storage across the country. Construction work for this project in San Pedro will commence in 2024 and be completed by 2025.

We assure the community of San Pedro that our activities are in line with the environmental clearance and mangrove permits obtained from the Departments of the Environment and Forestry. We remain committed to open dialogue with our various partners and key stakeholder groups, including the San Pedro Town Council, as we continue to work together to ensure this vital project is completed in a manner that is safe, sustainable, and respectful to the environment and the community.

BEL reaffirms its commitment to one of our Values, “We give back to our community and protect our environment” and our Mission, “We deliver safe, reliable and sustainable energy solutions to enhance the quality of life and the productivity of enterprise and to support national development.”

