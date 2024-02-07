BEL Manages Power Supply During CFE’s Planned Maintenance

Belize Electricity Limited (BEL) informs our Customers and the public that Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) in Mexico has given notice to BEL that it will be doing planned maintenance on the interconnection between BEL’s transmission grid and CFE’s substation at Xulha. As a result of this, BEL is not be able to source energy from CFE for a period of five days between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day from Monday, February 5 to Friday, February 9, 2024.

BEL assures Customers that we are working in collaboration with our local Independent Power Producers to maintain a reliable and stable supply of power to our customers throughout the times when the interconnection with CFE is unavailable. Currently, we have sufficient in-country capacity from local energy sources, including hydro, biomass, fossil fuel, solar and BEL’s owned gas turbine (GT), to meet the energy demand countrywide. However, Customers are still asked to assist in managing energy demand by practicing energy conservation where possible, to alleviate excess demand for electricity during this time.

In the meantime, BEL continues to execute its long-term plan to bolster system capacity and reliability and build a modern energy services infrastructure by increasing in-country renewable energy generation, deploying battery storage solutions in strategic locations throughout the country, installing new transmission and substations, and modernizing our distribution network. The timely implementation of this expansion plan is critical to achieving our mission of delivering safe, reliable, and sustainable energy solutions for our Customers and to support the growth and development of Belize.

-End-

